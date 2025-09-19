Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi called out ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan as tensions between the two cricketers continued. Pathan caused quite a stir when he revealed a war of words with Afridi during his playing days. Afridi, who is well known for making controversial comments, completely denied that Pathan made certain comments against him and challenged him to talk to him face to face. Afridi has been quite vocal about the ongoing 'handshake' controversy in the Asia Cup 2025 and his comments has caused massive harm to his credibility as an expert.

"Main usko mard manta hu jo samne khara hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maja ayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda. (I believe them as competitors who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind the back, but I only like to face those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply)," Afridi said on Pakistani TV channel Samaa TV.

The controversy began when Pathan revealed a heated interaction between the two cricketers back in 2006. "During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came up and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me how I am," Pathan told Lallantop.

"Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat from different animals is available. After this, I asked whether dog meat was available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and asked the reason behind my statement. I pointed at Afridi and said that he has eaten dog meat, that is why he is barking like one," Pathan further added.

Since then, Afridi has completely denied that Pathan made such a comment. Afridi even claimed that Razzaq has also made it clear that no such exchange took place between the two players.