MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting are arguably two of the most successful captains in cricket history. They both have two World Cup titles to their name and have led their teams to great heights. On Wednesday, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was asked to choose between the two and he said that his pick would be Dhoni. Afridi also revealed why he picked the former India captain. He stated that Dhoni had blooded a young team and that is why he rates him higher than Ponting.

Afridi held a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday and one user asked him to pick the better captain between Dhoni and Ponting.

"I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters," Afridi wrote in response.

Dhoni notably led an Indian team without most of their established stars to glory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, before also winning the 2011 World Cup.

Ponting, who captained Australia to consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, inherited a well-settled team from predecessor Steve Waugh, and carried on Australia's domination well through the 2000's.

Afridi also named Viv Richards as his favourite batsman, while he said Abdul Qadir was his all-time favourite spinner.

Asked who he thinks is the best bowler in the world, Afridi picked Australia pacer Pat Cummins.

Shahid Afridi recently recovered from coronavirus, after testing positive in June.