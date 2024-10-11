Pakistan batter Babar Azam is going through a rough patch with the bat, especially in Test cricket. It was in December 2022 when Babar hit 161 against New Zealand in a Test in Karachi but since then, he has struggled to get a triple-digit score in the game's longest format. In the ongoing first Test against England, Babar's search for runs continued as he managed scores of 30 and 5 in the first and second innings. Babar once again failed to capitalise on a pitch deemed "batting paradise" and "highway road" by fans and experts.

Babar has been labelled "Zimbabar" or just "Zimbu" by fans, who have often accused him for scoring against small teams. However, it seems that the nickname has become more common in the Pakistan team dressing room.

Having said that, a viral video has emerged on social media where pacer Shaheen Afridi was said to be using the word "Zimbu" multiple times. Since there was no audio in the video, fans speculated that even Shaheen used the word "Zimbu" to mock his teammate.

NDTV couldn't verify whether Shaheen used the word or not. However, there have been reports of a rift between Babar and Shaheen.

Shaheen was removed from captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 with Babar regaining the position.

Babar, however, recently stepped down from the role once again. Pakistan haven't named his replacement yet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan stare at another Test loss with England gaining a stronghold in the series-opener in Multan.

With a big 267-run lead over Pakistan in the first innings, England sparked a collapse, reducing the hosts to 152-6. At close, Pakistan still needed 115 to avoid an innings defeat on the final day Friday.

Earlier, Harry Brook smashed 317 and Joe Root a record-setting 262 in England's mammoth 823-7 declared, giving the visitors a 267-run lead.