The Shafali Verma-led Indian women's cricket team made history on Sunday, winning the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup title. Shafali, who was leading the Indian eves, was incredibly proud of the way her team was able to make history, beating England in a comprehensive manner in the final. At the post-match presentation ceremony, the India captain struggled to control her tears as she was quizzed about the depth of the milestone she and her team was able to reach on the occasion.

“The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot,” Shafali said at the presentation ceremony, with tears in her eyes.

“Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans of the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can't really take the names but they all have been incredible,” she added.

When asked if this is the only Cup she's gonna pick up this season in South Africa, Shafali's response was: “No, definitely not”.

Here's the video of the occasion:

Shafali is already an established player in India's senior side and wants to take inspiration from this tournament to win the mega event next month. Shafali was also a part of India's squad that fell at the final hurdle at the 2020 T20 World Cup, as the subcontinent giants suffered an 85-run loss to Australia at the MCG.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I am someone who focuses on the task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today. "

"I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup," Shafali said.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. India defeated England by seven wickets in the final of the tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's IPL Set To Make BCCI Richer By INR 4000 Crore: Report