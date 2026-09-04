Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to remove former Test cricketer and senior selector Aaqib Javed from the national selection committee as part of a wider "clean-up" operation being carried out behind the scenes, a source close to the board said. The development comes days after senior players Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha were sent back from England, a decision that has triggered speculation about the selection policy and team management. “Aqib is also likely to be told to focus on his role as Director Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre,” the well-informed source said.

He claimed that sending back Rizwan, Imam and Salman was part of the PCB's broader plan, with the first two being dropped not only for poor form but also over their behaviour in the dressing room.

“The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp,” the source said.

The source claimed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was keen on a “clean-up” and that the selection committee could be the next area of change.

“Aqib, who is considered the blue-eyed boy of the chairman, is also likely to be told to just focus on his role as Director Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre,” he said.

Another selector, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, has already offered to step down, according to the source.

The PCB has also issued notices to members of the selection committee and advisory committee, seeking explanations over the selection of Imam and Rizwan for the England tour and the criteria used to formulate the selection policy.

“A new selection committee could be announced after the England tour,” the source said.

Aqib has long been regarded as one of the most influential figures within the PCB and has been seen as having a significant say in selection and other team-related matters.

The board is also considering retaining Hesson as the permanent head coach of the red-ball side if he agrees to take up the responsibility, the source said.

“If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November,” he added.

The source further said Rizwan, Imam and Salman would be asked to appear before a committee to explain their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.

On the future of former head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, who were also released from their respective positions while the team is in England, the source said both would be offered other assignments within the board.

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