India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final: India take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, with a place in the gold medal match against Pakistan up for grabs. India have fielded a full-strength T20I squad featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan as they bid to defend their Asian Games gold medal. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have arrived with a second-string side led by Sahan Arachchige, who has played just one T20I to date. The Islanders will rely heavily on experienced campaigners Niroshan Dickwella and Ashen Bandara, while their squad also includes six players with fewer than 10 T20I appearances and four uncapped players.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be played on Thursday, October 1.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will start at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With Agency Inputs)

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