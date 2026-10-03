India golf ace Pranavi Urs, fresh from her historic double-medal haul at the Asian Games 2026, opened up about her post-Games celebrations during an exclusive chat with NDTV on Saturday. Pranavi became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in golf at the Asian Games, finishing 15-under-par at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. The 23-year-old also claimed a silver medal in the women's team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The women's team finished second behind China in the team event with a score of eight-under-par (-8), securing the silver medal.

Speaking to NDTV via video conference on the sidelines of the NDTV AM Green IGPL Golf Pro-Am, Pranavi said she plans to indulge in some shopping in Japan before heading back home following her historic Asian Games triumph.

"Yeah, I said I'm going to be shopping a lot tomorrow in Tokyo, so I'm really excited for that," she said.

During the interaction, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur, the chief guest for the NDTV Pro-Am opener in New Delhi, announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Pranavi on behalf of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which has partnered with NDTV for this year's Pro-Am.

"You can add something to your shopping list now, because IGPL franchisee and team are making an announcement of Rs 1 crore for Pranavi," Thakur said. "Rs 25 lakh to Aditi and Diksha as well."

#NDTVAMGreenIGPLGolfProAm | A golden moment for Indian golf!



IGPL has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs and Rs 25 lakh each for her teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The trio brought home the silver in the women's golf team... pic.twitter.com/XdobknZdq0 — NDTV (@ndtv) October 3, 2026

Pranavi dedicated her historic double-medal haul at the Asian Games 2026 to her partner, Karandeep Kochhar, who was among the participants in this year's NDTV-IGPL Pro-Am.

"I want to say something. I couldn't have done this without him, so I would like to give him some credit," she said.

Vidhatri Urs, Pranavi's cousin, said her elder sister's aggressive playing style and powerful driving ability set her apart from her peers. She also hailed Pranavi's achievement, saying the golfer's historic double-medal haul at the Asian Games 2026 would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.

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