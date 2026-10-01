India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI of the West Indies series after sustaining a niggle during the second match, according to a BCCI source. India will play the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. Prasidh is not part of the squad for the T20I series beginning in Lucknow on October 6. Prasidh suffered a niggle and could bowl only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 as the West Indies posted a record 405/7.

India chased down the target in 43.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prasidh's injury was confirmed by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after the second ODI, with the pacer undergoing monitoring and scans to assess the extent of the niggle.

Kotak said Prasidh was being monitored and was expected to undergo further assessment/scans on Thursday and a BCCI source confirmed that he has been ruled out for the final one dayer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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