India vs Sri Lanka Free Live Telecast Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final: Defending champions India will take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. A victory for India could set up a blockbuster gold medal clash against Pakistan, provided the latter overcome Bangladesh in their semi-final. While India have fielded a full-strength T20I squad, featuring stars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, in their bid to defend the title, Sri Lanka have arrived with a second-string side led by Sahan Arachchige. Notably, Arachchige has played just one T20I for Sri Lanka so far.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be played on Thursday, October 1.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will start at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will free live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The free live telecast of the match will also be available on DD sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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