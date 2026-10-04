Anahat Singh knew winning the Asian Games gold wasn't "very realistic" but coming within one victory of it left the Indian squash star both disappointed and encouraged as she sets her sights on qualifying for the 2028 Olympics. Anahat became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the individual event at the Asian Games. However, she lost to World No. 5 Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam to settle for a historic silver. A victory would also have earned the 18-year-old direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics, but she is now looking to climb the PSA rankings and secure her place at the Los Angeles Games.

"I was definitely quite disappointed. It took me a few days to get happy again or slightly get higher up. It doesn't feel great to lose out in the final, especially when you come so close after you win a big match," Anahat told PTI on her return from.

"I'm just going to try to look at the positive and try to see it as a fact that there's a lot for me to learn. And if I'm able to do this against the top players, there's a lot of good things out of it as well."

Anahat had gone into the Games with the goal of winning gold but knew that was a difficult proposition given the quality of the field.

"My first step was possibly trying to win the Asian Games gold. I knew that wasn't very realistic, but of course I wanted to give it my all."

"I had to have a backup plan, which meant trying to make it through the rankings, which is what I'm going to try to do now. I'm going to spend the next 18 months trying to play as many tournaments as I can and do well in them so I can make my way up the rankings and secure myself a spot for the Olympics."

With direct qualification slipping away, Anahat has now turned her attention to the PSA rankings.

"I had to have a backup plan, which meant trying to make it through the rankings, which is what I'm going to try to do now. I'm going to spend the next 18 months trying to play as many tournaments as I can and do well in them so I can make my way up the rankings and secure myself a spot for the Olympics."

The Asian Games campaign also tested Anahat physically and mentally as she competed in both the individual and team events over two weeks.

"Playing such tough matches continuously over and over for two weeks is not easy. Team events are a lot more pressure than playing in an individual. The whole nation, your whole team, coaches, everyone wanting you to win and you're playing not just for yourself."

"I've never ever played continuous squash for this long. I'm just going to try to recover and have a tournament in less than a week. So I'm just going to focus on that," she said.

Anahat and Abhay Singh won silver medals in the individual events, while the Indian women's and men's teams returned with bronze medals.

Indian women's squash team coach Surbhi Misra was pleased with the campaign but felt the team events could have produced better results.

"I'm very happy with the way these players have performed and very well done by Anahat and Abhay. Little disappointed as we probably could have done a little better in the team event. We were just a few points away from winning it," Misra said.

She felt Anahat's experience in the team event would prove valuable as she continues to mature.

"That's how sport is. And she played a very good game. She's young. I'm sure with her body developing and her fitness levels going higher she'll be able to cope with it better."

Tanvi Khanna, who was part of the women's team that won bronze, said the campaign demonstrated the progress made by Indian squash.

"Our performance was amazing. We had a chance to reach the final, but we still did really well as a team and showed that we are up there. Hopefully, next time we come back with the gold."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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