The exhilarating journey of the Asian Games 2026 will come to a close on Sunday, October 4. The 15-day tournament witnessed athletes from across Asia competing fiercely to win medals for their respective countries. India finished fourth in the medal standings with a total of 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. Although India's tally fell short of the 106 medals won at the previous edition in Hangzhou, several emerging stars grabbed the spotlight with their impressive performances. To mark the conclusion of the quadrennial event, the closing ceremony will be held on Sunday.

Shooting star Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold medals and one silver, has been named India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony. India are yet to announce their male flag bearer, but an official confirmation is expected before the event begins.

The 27-year-old, who returned to India a day after winning her third medal -- a gold in the trap mixed team event alongside Kynan Chenai -- travelled back to Nagoya on Saturday morning to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

Neeru enjoyed a stellar campaign in Nagoya, winning the women's individual trap gold before combining with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to clinch silver in the women's team event. She then partnered Chenai to win the trap mixed team gold on the penultimate day of the shooting competition, taking her medal tally to three.

Here are the details you need to know about Asian Games 2026, Closing Ceremony:

Where will the Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya.

What time will the Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony in India?

The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony in India?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

(With PTI Inputs)

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