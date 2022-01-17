The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) will have to appoint a new Test captain for the Indian men's cricket team after Virat Kohli stepped down on Saturday, a day after India's 1-2 loss to South Africa away from home. Kohli had been leading the side in Test cricket since January 2015 and leaves as the most successful Indian captain ever in the longest format. Speaking to NDTV, a top BCCI official has confirmed that the selection committee will recommend the name of the next Test captain and that "no name has been discussed yet". India's next assignment in Test cricket is a home series against Sri Lanka.

The official further stated that Rohit Sharma is the designated vice-captain. Responding to a query on whether KL Rahul is the leading choice to replace Kohli in Tests, the official said that the selectors will deliberate all options and make the final recommendation.

Here's what the top BCCI official told NDTV:

1. No name has been discussed to replace Virat Kohli yet

2. Rohit Sharma is the designated vice-captain of the team

3. Enough time to decide who will replace Virat Kohli as Test captain

4. BCCI selectors will take a call on this in due time

5. Selectors will deliberate all the options

6. Selection committee will make the final recommendation

Whoever takes over the reins in Test cricket next will have a tough job as Virat Kohli has set some lofty standards as captain of the team. Kohli will go down in the history of Indian cricket not just as one of the finest batters ever to have come out of the country, but also as one of the best captains to have led the national team across formats. Kohli's numbers are stellar as skipper and they look even better in cricket's longest and oldest format. Kohli took charge, officially, as the captain of the Indian Test team in 2015 after MS Dhoni decided to call time on his Test career. He has since taken the Indian team to the pinnacle of glory in Tests. Under him, the team reclaimed the top spot in the ICC test rankings, and also qualified for the final of the first ever ICC World Test Championship.

He led the country to its first ever Test series win on Australian soil and was in charge of the team that currently leads England 2-1 in a Test series, the deciding match of which will be played later this year. Under his stewardship India won every home series that it played, toppling the toughest sides in world cricket.

Here's his record as Test captain:

Matches - 68

Won - 40

Lost - 17

Draw - 11