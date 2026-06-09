England Test captain Ben Stokes' job and future are on the line after he and teammate Gus Atkinson breached the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) midnight curfew to visit a nightclub following the team's victory over New Zealand in the first Test in London. The ECB, in an official release, stated that an investigation into the matter has already begun. Reports suggest that Stokes could end up being stripped of the captaincy, while Atkinson could be dropped from the squad as a result of the incident. While the England board has not shared full details of what transpired, it has been reported that an altercation broke out involving the England duo and a rugby player, leaving an ECB security guard requiring stitches.

A report has claimed that the confrontation began when the rugby player allegedly threw a punch at Atkinson but ended up hitting the ECB security guard, who was at the nightclub with the players. The guard reportedly had to be given urgent medical attention and required stitches following the incident. Neither Stokes nor Atkinson sustained any injuries.

"Stokes and Atkinson breached the team's new midnight curfew and were embroiled in a melee with a Saracens academy player," a report in The Telegraph said.

It is unclear if further punches were thrown in the melee that followed. The report has further claimed that the England board's sources are adamant the cricketers were “not the aggressors”. Police involvement was reportedly not required at the nightclub in Chelsea.

"The Saracens player caused this and has a reputation. I would not want the England cricket captain to lose his job over this," the report quoted a source as saying.

ECB Statement:

The England board has launched an investigation, and severe sanctions are expected to be issued before the team's next match against New Zealand, starting on 17 June.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place," the ECB statement said. "We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."

A curfew was reimposed on England players in January following the disappointing Ashes tour of Australia, where Ben Stokes and his men were accused of excessive drinking and unprofessionalism.

If Stokes is indeed relieved of his role as England captain, Harry Brook is likely to be promoted.

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