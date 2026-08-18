If India are to keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive, every match starting with the first Test against Sri Lanka is almost a must-win. Sitting in fifth spot, India need to win at least six or seven of their remaining nine Tests in the current cycle to have a shot at reaching the final. India are in a good position in the first Test after taking a lead of more than 170 runs against Sri Lanka on Day 3 in Galle. With rain predicted at the venue, time is at a premium for Gill and Co.

Former India star Cheteshwar Pujara says India need to be brave and set Sri Lanka a target of around 350-375 so that the bowlers have enough time to take 10 Sri Lankan wickets in the second innings.

"India will have to make their intentions very clear. Not a lot of time is left in the Test match. Also, you have to keep an eye on the forecast. You can't ignore it. To qualify for the WTC final, they will have to win both the Test matches. To do that, they will have to be a little brave and a little more aggressive," Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo.

"India will have to be brave with their declaration. They will have to give enough time to the bowlers. Maybe try and look at a minimum of 90-100 overs. To do that, India will have to declare somewhere between 350 and 375. In the worst-case scenario, if Sri Lanka get to 350-375, give credit to Sri Lanka, but India will have to be brave."

Despite Sonal Dinusha's maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the first Test, Sri Lanka could only manage 284 in their first innings in response to India's 462, with the Shubman Gill-led side taking a substantial lead of 178 runs in Galle.

Dinusha and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella added 146 runs for the sixth wicket and kept the Indian bowlers at bay, but seamer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella for 80 in the 62nd over. Dinusha stayed on to complete his century, but Suthar (4/76) and Jadeja (3/57) denied Sri Lanka the opportunity to post a bigger total.

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