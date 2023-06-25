SCO vs OMA, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Live: Fresh from their 111-run win over United Arab Emirates, Scotland now face a stern test in the form of Oman as they look to secure to place in the next round of the ICC World Cup Qualifier. With two wins in as many outings, Scotland look set to progress from the Group B alongside heavyweights Sri Lanka. For the record, Scotland have won four of their last five matches against Oman. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier betweem Scotland and Ireland from Bulawayo