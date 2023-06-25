Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Live Score Updates
SCO vs OMA, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Live: Fresh from their 111-run win over United Arab Emirates, Scotland now face a stern test in the form of Oman as they look to secure to place in the next round of the ICC World Cup Qualifier
CWC Qualifier Live: Scotland look to maintain winning run, take on Oman in Bulawayo.© AFP
SCO vs OMA, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Live: Fresh from their 111-run win over United Arab Emirates, Scotland now face a stern test in the form of Oman as they look to secure to place in the next round of the ICC World Cup Qualifier. With two wins in as many outings, Scotland look set to progress from the Group B alongside heavyweights Sri Lanka. For the record, Scotland have won four of their last five matches against Oman. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier betweem Scotland and Ireland from Bulawayo
Oman, on the other hand, has had a campaign to remember. The confidence gained after defeating Ireland and the UAE was blown away after a horrific performance against the mighty Sri Lanka. Oman have done everything right so far, but the last game was one to forget for them, as there is no time to waste in such a compact tournament. The only positive for the side would be the time Jatinder Singh spent in the middle against Lanka, as he was struggling with the bat. This game offers a lot and has all the makings of being the most exciting game of the Qualifiers. Let's see who wins this and seals a spot in the Super Six. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Scotland have been a sensation so far, as they are unbeaten in the two games they have played. In the last game, skipper Richie Berrington smashed a century and bailed the team out of a worrying situation against UAE. The Scottish side has looked solid, and they have had multiple performers, which is a really good sign for any side. The team though, would be hoping to see Matthew Cross back into form with the bat, as that would be a big boost going ahead in the tournament.
Hello and welcome to all our viewers! We are all set for the live coverage of this mouth-watering encounter as Scotland faces Oman in match number 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, live from Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.
...MATCH DAY...
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers are now in the fag end of the group stages and now in Match 16, we see Group B action as high-flying Scotland square off against a solid Oman side at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo. Both teams currently sit on 4 points but Oman have played an extra game and will need to win this game in order to solidify their place in the Super Six stage of the competition. Scotland though have notched up two wins out of two and have done so in exciting fashion as well. In their first game, they came back from the claws of defeat to outclass neighbors Ireland in a thrilling encounter. Then, against UAE, the middle order yet again put on a show with the bat as Richie Berrington scored a fabulous hundred to take his side to a solid total. The bowlers then rounded off a clinical display as they bowled out the opposition for just 171 runs allowing Scotland to take firm control of second place in their group behind Sri Lanka. Oman have also been pretty good defeating Ireland in their opening game and then following it up with a victory over UAE as well. It was in their last game against Sri Lanka that they were dealt a heavy blow as they were bundled out for just 98 runs. They would want to bounce back against a rampant Scottish side and a win in this game would propel them over their opponents in the points table which could be crucial in the context of their tournament. All in all, this is set up to be a fascinating encounter but Scotland do have a bit of an edge and momentum as well. Can Oman find a way to get the win? Or will Scotland continue their hot streak? We shall find out.