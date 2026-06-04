Star England spinner Sophie Ecclestone committed a comical fielding error in the third women's T20I against India on Tuesday. Bowling the final ball of the innings to the fearsome Richa Ghosh, Ecclestone nailed a yorker and should've completed an easy run-out as the batter scrambled for a single. However, she missed a simple run-out from just a few yards away, as her underarm throw missed the stumps. Richa, who had given up, ended up running two after the overthrow, while Ecclestone could not help but smile at the comedy of errors.

VIDEO: England's Sophie Ecclestone commits fielding blunder against India

What on earth did I just witness? pic.twitter.com/xgOcbtHZ2f — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) June 3, 2026

A few fans on social media were left perplexed at the entire incident.

some things just leave you speechless. what happened? — Utkarsh Singh (@Utkarsh51557661) June 3, 2026

Reminds me of school cricket https://t.co/tcUMNsAOXi — PirateKing (@righthandofgarp) June 3, 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana eyes improvement

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana believes she and her opening partner Shafali Verma must shoulder greater responsibility at the top of the order as the team shifts its attention to the T20 World Cup after a hard-fought series defeat against England.

India began the three-match T20I series with an impressive victory but were unable to sustain the momentum, suffering consecutive defeats to hand the hosts a 2-1 series win. While disappointed with the outcome, Mandhana viewed the tour as a valuable exercise ahead of the global tournament that will also be played in English conditions.

"Coming in early and playing a series in England, where we've a World Cup to play, in terms of preparations, it's extremely good to do that. But thinking back, both me and Shafali (Varma) have a huge role to play forward," Smriti said after the third T20I.

The opening pair endured an inconsistent series, managing a combined 75 runs across three matches despite showing glimpses of fluency at the crease. Mandhana, however, insisted that neither she nor Shafali was far away from making meaningful contributions.

"We both are timing the ball well but unfortunately are not able to contribute in big ways for the team. But again for both of us, we'll go back in the nets and keep working hard and make sure that we come back better as an opening pair because both of us pride ourselves on giving good starts and keeping the momentum going. We'll take it in our stride and work hard," she added.

With IANS inputs

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