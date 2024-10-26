On the back of his maiden Test century, India batter Sarfaraz Khan retained his place in the team for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. With Shubman Gill making a return after recovering from a stiff neck, India backed Sarfaraz to retain his place, with the team management instead dropping out-of-form batter KL Rahul. Sarafarz hit 150 in the second innings of the 1st Test in Bengaluru, which India lost by eight wickets to the Kiwis last week.

Now, former India batter Aakash Chopra has vouched for Sarfaraz's selection in the Indian team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia. India will tour Australia to play five Test later this year.

Since the series will consist of five matches, Chopra feels the selectors should at least pick him in the squad.

"In the squad, yes, in the playing XI, we don't know yet. You will need to carry enough, and it might be a larger squad anyways, it is a five-Test match series. First time in Australia, we are going to play five matches," Chopra said during a media interaction.

"Sarfaraz, whenever he has played, it is just not about the last Test match, what he did against England was also commendable, so there is no reason for us to even speculate that he won't be part of the touring squad, I think it is a given he will be there," he added.

The Black Caps won the opener for their first Test victory in India since 1988 and lead the three-match series 1-0 coming into Pune, where spinners are expected to play a key role.

The eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was New Zealand's third Test victory in India but they have never won a series in the country.

Advertisement

New Zealand make one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner coming in for fast bowler Matt Henry, who misses out with a "glute niggle".

India made three changes with fit-again batsman Shubman Gill, fast bowler Akash Deep and spinner Washington Sundar coming into the team.

Struggling batsman KL Rahul, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav are out.

(With AFP Inputs)