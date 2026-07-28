What is India's ideal opening pair going forward? While Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were pivotal to the team's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026, a lot has changed since. The arrival of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has forced the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to make adjustments in the batting line-up to accommodate the 15-year-old prodigy. As Sooryavanshi went on to claim the Player of the Series award in the 3-match T20I assignment against Zimbabwe, he seems to have sealed one of the opening spots.

With Abhishek failing to register a single impressive score in the last 5 innings, pressure is increasing on the world No. 2 batter to prove his worth, especially when a batter like Sanju Samson is waiting in the wings.

As the Abhishek vs Samson debate rages on, the selection committee and the team management have been asked to take the "tough call" of dropping the former, by ex-India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

"Abhishek Sharma has been sorted out (by opponents) in international cricket, right from the World Cup. I think a tough call has to be taken against him now. I feel Sanju will get his chance again now. He will receive a call back 100%. The selectors will have to take a tough call," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

READ | "Won't Be A Part Of Constant Rat Race": Sanju Samson Vows To Play On Own Terms

In a recent interview, Samson spoke about how he doesn't want to be a part of the 'rat race' that always remains active in Indian cricket. While he does want to continue playing for the national team, it has to be on his own terms.

"I realised that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it. I just want to enjoy the game. By God's grace, I have achieved a lot. I am 31 now, and I have a few years left. So, I have decided to play on my own terms. No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju," he said.

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