Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is set to embark upon a sacred journey to Hajj, about 5 months after she announced he split with cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Sania, who has also retired from professional tennis, was most-recently working as a pundit for the prestigious French Open 2024. Taking to social media on Sunday, the Indian sporting icon revealed that she is now gearing up for a 'transformative experience', from which she hopes to return as a better human being.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Sania wrote: "As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings."

Sania further said that she hopes Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

She added: "I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan."

Sania was also recently spotted on a famous comedy show where she spoke to comedian Kapil Sharma about her decorated career, especially her partnership with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

During the conversation, Sania shared: "I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this...when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'In the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."

"We used to feel, we wouldn't lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that," said Sania.

She added: "After starting in August 2015 , we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing."

Sani had shared the stage with fellow athletes Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal at the comedy show.