India veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had a fanboy moment as he posted a picture with actor Yash, who is widely popular for his role in Kannada film KGF. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF revolves around gold mafia. The movie shattered many box-office records and made Yash a fan favourite. KGF's sequel, which was released in 2022, collected a whopping total of Rs 509 crore (Hindi version). KGF's song 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' gained a lot of popularity among the masses. Similarly, Karthik also showed his love towards the song and Yash and shared a picture with the KGF actor on his Twitter handle.

"Salaam Rocky Bhai," Karthik captioned the post.

Karthik is known for his exceptional power-hitting performance for Team India. The 37-year-old batter got sidelined after the 2019 ODI World Cup but his blistering performance in the 2022 IPL paved his way back into the national team. He then went on to feature in the T20Is against South Africa, followed by the Asia Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.

Recently, Karthik came in support of India batter KL Rahul, who has been facing a lot of criticism regarding his poor form in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

"This is a professional world, you've got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It's not a nice feeling because there's not much you can do," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"He also knows for a fact that if he's going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches. He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don't think it's the technique, it's what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs."

