A masterful 168 by left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan helped India A take a commanding 175-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka A on day three of the second unofficial Test in Galle on Saturday. Resuming the day from an overnight score of 104 not out, Sudharsan anchored the innings with supreme confidence to guide India A to a massive 541/8 in 142 overs at stumps, in response to the hosts' first-innings total of 366. The morning session brought mixed fortunes for India A. While Devdutt Padikkal departed without adding to his overnight score of 94, Ruturaj Gaikwad was forced to retire hurt on 13.

Nevertheless, Sudharsan continued his fine run, and was well-supported by captain, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (53 off 88 balls, six boundaries) and Shaik Rasheed (45 off 51 balls, five boundaries) to keep the visitors firmly on front foot.

Left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera provided the breakthroughs for the hosts - trapping Jurel lbw before finally ending Sudharsan's marathon stay worth 267 balls at the crease, laced with 22 boundaries and now his career-best score in India A colours.

Medium-pacer Keshara Nuwantha was the most successful bowler, picking up 4-158 from a grueling 50 overs, which included the dismissals of Padikkal, Rasheed, and Gurnoor Brar.

India A's lower order then capitalised on a tired bowling attack - Saransh Jain smashed an unbeaten 68 and teamed up with Auqib Nabi Dar (30) for a vital 81-run ninth-wicket partnership to take India A past the 500-run mark, before skipper Sahan Arachchige provided a late breakthrough for the hosts by dismissing the latter.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka A 366 trail India A 541/8 in 142 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 168, Devdutt Padikkal 94; Keshara Nuwantha 4-158, Dilum Sudeera 3-101) by 175 runs

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