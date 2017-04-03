 
Sachin Tendulkar's New Documentary to be Released on April 23

Updated: 03 April 2017 17:17 IST

Sachin Tendulkar played international cricket from 1989 to 2013 which included 200 Test matches.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013. © AFP

A new documentary film based on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life will be released on the eve of his 44th birthday. The film will showcase his eventful career that culminated with winning the World Cup in 2011. Titled 'Little Master', the film will be aired on Sony ESPN on April 23. Documenting the historic win of the Indian cricket team six years ago, the production will illustrate how a sport and one man can redefine the rise of a nation over the course of a few weeks.

"For Indian cricket fans and Sachin admirers, it's always a great story to relive and celebrate. I was fortunate to spend some time with Sachin and hear from him what it meant to win the 2011 World Cup.

"The teammates also describe their journey together and what it meant to them to be able to deliver that elusive World Cup to Sachin - it makes for a pretty great story," says Gotham Chopra, who has directed the film.

The story highlights the team's victory as "one man's meeting with history and a team's meeting with greatness". Sharma says, the film also projects the significance of team sport like cricket.

"This is the true story of how the burden of an entire nation, desperately craving entry into the global elite, bends and almost breaks the collective aspirations of a country, but then is rescued by the power and transcendence of a team sport," he says.

ESPN films will also showcase two other documentaries --'The Birth of Big Air' that chronicles the life of BMX legend Mat Hoffman, and 'Free Spirits', which tells the intriguing story of the Spirits of St Louis, the team that lived at the end of the American Basketball Association but did not survive the ABA-NBA merger.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Test matches
  • He debuted in 1989 against Pakistan
  • He has scored 100 international centuries
