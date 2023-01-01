The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to extend New Year wishes to the fans. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish fans a very happy new year while sharing a video of him tapping the ball repeatedly with his bat. "Knock knock... who's there? It's 2023! #HappyNewYear," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also extended New Year wishes to his fans. Virat took to Instagram to post a new year message for his friends, family and fans.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an incredible 2022 with bat and ball and won the Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain with Gujarat Titans (GT) in their debut year, also tweeted, "Wishing you a safe, prosperous and Happy new year. Hope everybody has a great 2023."

Wishing you a safe, prosperous and Happy new year. Hope everybody has a great 2023 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 1, 2023

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag also shared a picture with his family while wishing everyone a new year.

"Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings. #HappyNewYear," tweeted Sehwag.

Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings . #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cWqCFTWcZN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2023

Former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also shared a compilation of some of his best moments of last year while welcoming everyone to 2023.

"As the curtains close on 2022, here's wishing you all love, good health and success for the New Year. May we all dance with joy and take every moment in our stride to make it an epic year! Lots of love," tweeted Yuvraj.

As the curtains close on 2022, here's wishing you all love, good health and success for the New Year.



May we all dance with joy and take every moment in our stride to make it an epic year!



Lots of love pic.twitter.com/QqqsLFylcW — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 31, 2022

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also tweeted, "New Year is a perfect time to reflect upon yesterday's achievements and look forward to unlimited opportunities ahead. Here's wishing everyone a Happy 2023.... #happynewyear #ms11 #mdshami11 #mdshami #cricket #2023 #happynewyear2023."

Indian middle-order veteran Chetehswar Pujara also wished everyone a year filled with "joy, success, and the best of health".

"Geared up for the season! Happy 2023! Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear," tweeted Pujara.

Geared up for the season! Happy 2023!

Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ZebrAvKfp0 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in India, the new year celebrations began in full swing to welcome the year 2023.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

