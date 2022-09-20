Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is currently leading the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends was abandoned due to rain on Monday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore but it was not before, the batting maestro treated the fans to some sublime shots. When Tendulkar played these shots, it did not look like that he retired in November 2013. The right-handed batter played some of his trademark shots like backfoot punch and scoop.

However, the backfoot punch that he played on the fifth ball of the first over bowled by Kyle Mills was the best of the lot. It was a back of a length delivery and Tendulkar just went back a little in his crease to play almost perfect backfoot punch and the ball raced to the boundary fence.

Perfection "THE MAN , THE MYTH . THE LEGEND"



Backfoot punch by Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 49 years. Looks like he is still 23 yrs old guy.



The Greatest There Was

The Greatest There Is

The Greatest There will be

In the match, only 5.5 overs were bowled in which India Legends managed to score 49/1. Tendulkar and Raina were batting on 19 and 9 respectively when rain played spoilsport in the match.

Earlier, Naman Ojha was sent back to the pavilion by Shane Bond in the fourth over of the innings. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 18.

India Legends are currently at the third place in the points table with 4 points from 3 games. Sachin Tendulkar-led side had won their opening game and their next two games were abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka Legends are at the top of the table with 6 points while West Indies Legends are at the second spot.