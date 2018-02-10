Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History

Veteran Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath on Saturday entered the record books during his team's win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 4/49 to surpass Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test history with 415 wickets. Herath's personal milestone didn't go unnoticed as batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara applauded him on Twitter.

Outstanding effort to become the highest left-arm wicket taking bowler. Congratulations, @HerathRSL! pic.twitter.com/VMy5YOXLOj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2018

Congrats @HerathRSL absolute champion. One of the greats. Well done my friend. All of Sri Lanka is so proud of you — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 10, 2018

Congratulations to @HerathRSL on passing @wasimakramlive to become the top left-arm wicket taker in Test cricket history! 🙌 #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/JqXHczAnlz — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2018

Herath overtook Akram (414 wickets in 104 Tests), Daniel Vettori (362 wickets in 113 Tests), Chaminda Vaas (355 wickets in 111 Tests) and Mitchell Johnson (313 wickets in 73 Tests) in the elite list of bowlers with most Test wickets by a left-arm bowler.

Herath made his Test debut against Australia at Galle in 1999 where he finished with figures of 4/97 and the match ended in a draw.