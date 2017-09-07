Sachin Tendulkar Never Had Good Scores In This Field

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time. With 34347 international runs and 100 centuries to his name, he dominated the cricket field for more than two decades. But, there was one field where Tendulkar never considered a good scorer - academics. The former India cricketer took to Twitter and shared his childhood image and captioned it saying: "I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday".

I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/fYkWqf6OQl — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2017

Tendulkar, who has been an inspiration for many cricketers in the world, made his debut in 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi, played 200 Tests in his career, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries to his name in the longest form of the game.

The most worshipped cricketer in the world, Tendulkar's domination in the ODIs was exemplary. With 49 centuries and 18426 runs under his belt, the Indian run machine sent many bowling attacks on a leather hunt. He averaged 44.83 in the limited-overs cricket.

Not just with the bat, the iconic cricketer was an enigma with the ball too. That's why he was known as the 'man with the golden arms'.

Apart from the huge pile of runs, Tendulkar claimed 154 wickets in his 463 ODIs career.

The batting icon retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing his historic 200th Test at the Wankhede Stadium.