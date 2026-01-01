Star batter Babar Azam slammed a half-century for the Sydney Sixers during their Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday. The former Pakistan captain struck an unbeaten 58 off 46 balls and was the top scorer for his side as the Sixers beat the Renegades by six wickets at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Chasing a tricky target of 165, Babar hit four fours and a solitary six, striking at just over 126. This was his second half-century of the campaign-following a 58 against the Sydney Thunder on December 20-and his first since being omitted from Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While there was a huge roar in the stadium for Babar following his half-century, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist raised concerns over his approach in the chase. Gilchrist, who was on commentary duty for Fox Cricket, pointed out that Babar's 'run-a-ball' approach puts unfair pressure on the other batters. A video of the remarks has since gone viral on social media.

"Babar is not known to have a power-packed game. He is not going to hoick across the line and slog one over the boundary for a six. He needs to be proactive. He can't just think run a ball and put all the responsibility on his batting partner to get the job done," Gilchrist was heard as saying on-air.

Adam Gilchrist also called out Babar Azam slow batting in T20s during today's match.

His limited power range restricts his boundary options.

He must be proactive himself, not outsource the SR.

Sixers were in a spot of bother in the chase before Joel Davis slammed a quickfire 34 off just 15 balls. They eventually won the game with five balls to spare.

Babar has been struggling for touch in recent times, with the 31-year-old having only scored two half-centuries at the T20I level since the most recent T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies towards the middle of last year. This year in T20Is, he has made just 206 runs in eight innings at an average of 34.33, with a poor strike rate of 114.44, with two half-centuries.

The dip in form has also seen Babar drop down to new lows in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, with the former number-ranked T20I batter currently in 31st place on the latest rankings, which is a worrying sign for the veteran less than two months out from the start of next year's T20 World Cup.

It is not clear whether Babar would be part of the T20 World Cup squad.