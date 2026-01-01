Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year 2026 with friends and family. Several photos of the Indian cricket superstar have gone viral on social media, where he can be seen with Anushka and his brother Vikas along with some close friends. Kohli himself posted a photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram, which was incidentally his first social media post of the year. In the caption of the photo, he used an emoticon. The photo garnered over five million likes in three hours. Earlier, Kohli's last photo of 2025 contained a special message: "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life @anushkasharma," he posted on Instagram. The post received close to four million likes in less than an hour.

Kohli is spending some quality time with his family currently, before he returns to action with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Kohli is just 25 runs away from breaking a sensational world record held by Sachin Tendulkar. He needs 25 runs to complete 28,000 runs in international cricket, and he could become the fastest cricketer to achieve this milestone. The star batter will be in action for India in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Kohli will become only the third batter to reach the feat, after Sachin and legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. While Sachin achieved it in 644 innings and Sangakkara in his 666th, Kohli has already scored 27,975 runs in just 623 innings. As a result, he has ample opportunity to surpass Sachin's record, and it is expected that the Indian star will reach the milestone during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli was in good form in the first two games for Delhi, smashing 131 and 77 respectively.

In the process, he also became the fastest to 16,000 List A runs, reaching the milestone in his 330th innings and surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who touched the landmark in 391 innings.

A BCCI source said that while the Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is assembling in Vadodara by January 8, there is a possibility that Kohli might arrive a day earlier to train.

The three-match ODI series against the Black Caps will begin at the same venue on January 11.