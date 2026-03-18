KL Rahul was at the centre of trade talk ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction but ultimately ended up staying at Delhi Capitals (DC). At 33, Rahul presents a blend of experience and high quality, amassing 539 runs in just 13 innings in the 2025 season. However, one noticeable aspect was the constant change in his batting position, switching between the middle order and the top order. Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Subramaniam Badrinath has questioned whether Rahul is completely happy at Delhi Capitals.

"Every year, the batting order is their conundrum, especially where KL Rahul should bat. I believe KL Rahul wants to open the innings. But, on the other side, the team management wants him to bat in the middle order," Badrinath said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"This seems to be an ongoing conflict. They definitely have to solve this issue. It is unclear whether KL Rahul is happy in DC," he added.

In 2026, Delhi Capitals will have a number of options to choose from to constitute their top and middle order. After releasing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, DC strengthened their squad with the signings of overseas stars Pathum Nissanka and Ben Duckett and the re-purchase of the mercurial Prithvi Shaw.

A stacked middle order, featuring options like David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Nitish Rana, means that DC have a strong squad but also a headache to pinpoint their playing XI.

While Rahul has established himself as a mainstay of the Indian team in Tests and ODIs, he hasn't represented India in T20I cricket for over three years. With talent coming through every year in the IPL, 2026 could be a pivotal year for Rahul if he is to make a comeback into the Indian T20I side.

Both Rahul and Delhi Capitals will be vying to win their first IPL title.