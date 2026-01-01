The Indian cricket team walks into 2026 with the prospect of winning three world titles and the challenge of redeeming its reputation as a top-notch Test side. The U-19 World Cup (January-February), the men's T20 World Cup (February-March), and the women's T20 World Cup (June) will be in focus as India's charge as world beaters in cricket reaches an ambitious high. India coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will be at the center of attention too, with their reputations at stake.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20 Form

Till the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav was India's best T20 batter. After India's triumphant run in the mega event, the veteran batter even got the captaincy. He showed that the faith placed in him was not misplaced with strong performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in July and October 2024. In fact, against Bangladesh on October 12, 2024, he slammed a 35-ball 75 that included five sixes and eight fours. The problem is, that was the last time SKY scored a half-century in T20Is.

After that innings, Yadav played 22 more matches till the end of 2025. Only twice in those innings did he cross the score of 25. His highest was a 47* against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025, which India won under his captaincy. Despite such a below-par record with the bat, Yadav was persisted with for the T20 World Cup, raising question marks. While Shubman Gill was dropped, SKY was given the long rope because of his captaincy.

After India's T20 World Cup squad selection, Yadav admitted: "Yeh wala (lean) patch thoda lamba ho gaya (This lean patch has been a bit too long)."

However, he hoped for better days. "I'm sure everyone has seen this in their respective careers, and I will overcome it," he said. Indian cricket would hope so too.

Gautam Gambhir's Coaching

An Asia Cup title and a Champions Trophy in the first year of coaching the Indian cricket team would be regarded as a stellar run. Instead, Gautam Gambhir is facing tough questions on whether he will be able to take the Indian Test cricket team to similar heights as in the limited-overs formats.

Gambhir took over as India's head coach in July 2024 after the T20 World Cup. Since then, India have won seven Tests, lost 10, and drawn two. Under him, India has won two series at home, lost three (two at home and one in Australia), and drawn one (in England). What has been glaring is that, for the first time, India have been clean-swept at home in two successive home Test series.

India still have nine Tests left in the 2025-27 cycle. With nine wins, they can reach a 74.1% win percentage. With seven wins, one draw, and one loss, India can reach 64.8%. With six wins, two draws, and one loss, India can reach 61.1%. With six wins, one draw, and two losses, India can reach 59.3%.

Realistically, India must win at least six Tests to have any hope of finishing among the top two in the WTC table. India next play the following three bilateral series:

India vs Sri Lanka (away) - 2 Tests - August 2026

India vs New Zealand (away) - 2 Tests - October-December 2026

India vs Australia (home) - 5 Tests - January-February 2027

Gambhir was furious when asked about India's poor Test record under him. He has BCCI's confidence too, as secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have said Gambhir has their full backing till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Now, it is up to Gambhir to repay the trust.

Issue of Home Tests

Much of this started under Gautam Gambhir's coaching. A 3-0 loss to New Zealand in 2024 and a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in 2025, for a team that did not lose a single home Test series from February 2013 till October 2024, was not the greatest of records.

The retirements of veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, a generation of batters who are yet to reach the high level of resilience required in Tests, and a bowling attack that is under pressure to repeatedly replicate the high standards set in the past few years have contributed to the cause. Before 2027, India won't play a home Test series. However, it may not be a subject that the team management would want to push under the carpet.