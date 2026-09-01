Netflix's latest series, Operation Safed Sagar, has earned excellent reviews. Based on the journey of the real-life members of the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows squadron, whose bravery was decisive during the Kargil War in 1999, the series has received praise from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar, who was awarded the honorary rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force on September 3, 2010, watched the series and paid an emotional tribute to the brave men.

"Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar. It made me think about how different life is for the people who are out there, carrying the pressure and uncertainty, while the rest of us are able to sleep peacefully and carry on with our everyday lives," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

"I had met Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa many years ago. Watching Operation Safed Sagar now, and seeing what he and so many others went through during Kargil, made me look back at that meeting with a deeper sense of appreciation. The courage is extraordinary. So is the discipline and mental strength behind it.

"I feel fortunate to be associated with the IAF and to have an understanding of the values that define it. Watching this story only made me more grateful. Thank you for everything you do for us. Jai Hind!"

Dear @IAF_MCC,



Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar. It made me think about how different life is for the people who are out there, carrying the pressure and uncertainty, while the rest of us are able to sleep peacefully and carry on with our everyday lives.



I had met… pic.twitter.com/vbwzmpxIUx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 1, 2026

Operation Safed Sagar was created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, who is a former Indian Air Force officer. Srivastava joined the IAF shortly after the Kargil War.

The series achieves the rare feat of striking a fine balance between military jargon and humane storytelling without falling prey to chest-thumping or bloodlust. While it's a story of how boys who love flying become war-ready men, Operation Safed Sagar also turns its gaze to the internal conflicts of these young flying officers.

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