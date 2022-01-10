Virat Kohli, who had missed the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, confirmed that he is "absolutely fit" for the series decider that begins at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday. In Kohli's absence Ajinkya Rahane had led the team in second Test, which India went on to lose by seven wickets. The win helped the hosts draw level at 1-1 in the three-match series. During the Johannesburg Test, Mohammed Siraj too had suffered a hamstring injury, and Kohli in the press conference on Monday said that the fast bowler is not "match-ready" yet.

"Siraj is obviously recovering from the (hamstring) niggle he had in the last game and at present, I don't think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test," Kohli said in the pre-match virtual press conference.

"You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler and we know how important that is as the little niggle he had can extend into an injury," the skipper said.

"Siraj is not up to the mark," he added.

The third Test and final Test of the series starts on Tuesday in Newlands, a venue where India has never won a Test in five attempts.