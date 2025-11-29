Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a comeback into India's ODI squad almost two years since his last game, and it seems like he may even be included in the playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Gaikwad had a long session in the nets during Team India's practice on Friday, and was seen having an intense one-on-one chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir, according to multiple reports. With captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer out injured, there are two spots in the playing XI for Gaikwad to possibly enter into.

Gaikwad slammed 210 runs in three ODIs for India A against South Africa A recently, winning the 'Player of the Series' award, and was rewarded with a call-up to the senior team.

Ruturaj and Gambhir having some animated chats pic.twitter.com/Pggdx5jM9b — Shayandeep (@Shayandeep31) November 28, 2025

With Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings for an ODI chance for a long time, Gaikwad's selection initially appeared to be as backup opener to Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma.

However, reports have emerged stating that he is potentially being seen as a candidate to bat at No. 4, filling the boots of Shreyas Iyer.

Gaikwad is set to face plenty of competition for that role, with Tilak Varma and wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel also part of the ODI squad.

Gaikwad, who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been on the fringes of India's squad in all formats for a long time, having played for the A-side on multiple occasions.

The 28-year-old has played only six ODIs till date, scoring just 115 runs at an average of under 20. He boasts a highest score of 71, which is his only half-century in the format.

India take on South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on November 30, aiming to bounce back after a devastating 0-2 Test series loss.