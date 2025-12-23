Former England captain Andrew Strauss has remarried. Seven years after his first wife Ruth died of lung cancer, Strauss confirmed on Instagram that he has married Antonia Linnaeus-Peat in Franschhoek, South Africa. In early 2018, Ruth, Strauss's late wife, was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers. Ruth died on 29 December 2018; she was 46 years old and the mother of two children, then aged 10 and 13.

After the wedding ceremony in South Africa, Strauss shared the news on Instagram: "Celebrating the most special day in our favourite part of the world... Thank you for loving me and the boys the way you do and for showing us true happiness - I am so lucky to have found you. Here's to a lifetime of beautiful memories, my girl," Andrew Strauss wrote.

According to reports, Linnaeus-Peat used to work as a PR executive and is now a company director of Linnaeus Fine Art Advisory Limited.

Shortly after his first wife Ruth's death, Strauss founded the Ruth Strauss Foundation in her memory in 2019, a charity that supports families and funds research into non-smoking lung cancers.

The foundation's annual Red for Ruth campaign is now a regular fixture in England cricket, taking place during an England Test match in July.

Strauss has in the past opened up about how Ruth's death changed him as a person: "Our time is limited, and therefore I need to be more conscious about what I do and don't do. This might mean experiencing things that weren't appealing to me before, or saying no to things even though I don't want to let people down. But most of all, it means keeping the people most important to me happy," he said.

"It is still far too much of a taboo," Strauss added. *"Many people feel very uncomfortable, not knowing what to say to those who are going through it. They shudder, almost wanting to pretend that it's not going on.

It's absurd, because we're all going to be touched by death in life. Grief still feels very much beneath the surface to me. And that has to change, because otherwise there will be people devoid of support or knowledge.

You can be in your own little room grieving, without knowing where to turn."