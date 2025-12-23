India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I Live Updates: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second women's T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are currently leading 1-0. Playing its first international game after a historic World Cup triumph last month, Harmanpreet Kaur's side didn't need to break much sweat in the batting and bowling departments during an eight-wicket win over the island nation. However, the team's fielding, especially catching, left a lot to be desired despite the bowlers managing to restrict the Lankans to a paltry 121 for 6. (Live Scorecard)