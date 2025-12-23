Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Cricket Updates, 1st T20I: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second women's T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I Live Updates: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second women's T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are currently leading 1-0. Playing its first international game after a historic World Cup triumph last month, Harmanpreet Kaur's side didn't need to break much sweat in the batting and bowling departments during an eight-wicket win over the island nation. However, the team's fielding, especially catching, left a lot to be desired despite the bowlers managing to restrict the Lankans to a paltry 121 for 6. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SL, 2nd Women's T20I, Live Updates
Amanjot Kaur is in for a flash interview. She says the mood in the camp is good and the focus is on keeping the momentum going. Tells that the team wants to improve its fielding standards. Amanjot feels her role with the ball is simple. Stresses the importance of keeping the stumps in play and varying her pace according to the situation. Kaur admits she didn’t bowl as well as she would have liked during the World Cup but says she has been working hard on that front. With conquering the T20 World Cup as the ultimate goal, she feels the preparation has been aligned accordingly.
Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu says she is feeling confident about her team and informs that they are going with the same side as the last game. Adds that they are keen to give opportunities to youngsters. She stresses that the most important thing is to play positive cricket. Reflecting on the previous game, Chamari feels they played too much behind square with a horizontal bat, and believes the side will be better served if they look to play straight.
The captain of India, Harmanpreet Kaur says that they will bowl first. Adds that she is not used to winning tosses, but she is enjoying it. Mentions that they won't change their approach. Informs that Deepti Sharma is unwell and Sneh Rana comes in for her.
Sri Lanka Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana (In for Deepti Sharma), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sree Charani.
TOSS - 'Heads' is the call from Chamari Athapaththu, but it has come down as a tail. India have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra has WV Raman with her near the deck. Anjum informs that this is a different surface from the last game. In terms of dimensions, she points out that the square boundaries measure 58 and 59 metres, with 69 metres being the straight hit. WV Raman adds that it is a very cool evening, and the pitch is a red-soil surface with a fair amount of clay on the top. Despite that, he feels it should still be conducive for batting. Expects the dew to play a role again tonight, which means bowlers will need to be smart with their execution. Raman highlights how the Indian spinners varied their lengths and pace in the first game and believes that is the right approach on a surface like this.
Sri Lanka never really got going with the bat, and a total of 121 posed little challenge to the home side. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was honest in admitting that they were overly defensive with the bat and called for a more positive approach. She will have to be at the forefront of the batting charge and make a significant contribution if the island nation is to challenge the hosts. What began as a tacky surface eased as the dew came into play, and you'd expect the captain winning the toss to opt to bowl first again. Stick around for the toss and team news.
There wasn't much to nitpick in terms of India’s effort with both ball and bat in the series opener, but their efforts in the field left a lot to be desired, with multiple catches going down. Fielding has long been their Achilles’ heel, and while there has been improvement over the last year or so, there is still plenty of work to be done on that front ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Rewarded for a year of consistent excellence, Deepti Sharma climbed to the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings earlier today. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland had been at the top since August, but Deepti’s economical return of 1 for 20 in four overs in the first game was enough to see her take over the top spot for the first time in her career.
Hello and a warm welcome, everyone! After a day’s break, it is time to go again in Vizag. It was a one-sided contest on Sunday, with India proving too good for the tourists. Having drawn first blood, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to extend their lead, while Sri Lanka must come up with a strong response to draw level in this five-match series.
... MATCH DAY ...
After a dominant start to the five-match series, the newly crowned ODI World Champions, India Women, look to extend their lead as they face Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd T20I in Visakhapatnam. The series opener saw a clinical performance from the Women in Blue, chasing down a modest target with 32 balls to spare. For Sri Lanka, the challenge is now about survival, finding a way to stop the Indian momentum before the series moves from Visakhapatnam to Thiruvananthapuram. India’s transition from their ODI World Cup triumph to the T20I format has been seamless. In the first match, the bowlers exploited the conditions perfectly, and Jemimah Rodrigues provided a masterclass in T20 batting with an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls. A significant milestone was also reached by Smriti Mandhana, who became only the second woman in history to cross 4,000 T20I runs, joining New Zealand's Suzie Bates. With the debut of young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma (who impressed with figures of 0/16 in 4 overs), India’s bowling attack looks deeper and more varied than ever. The visitors struggled to find any rhythm in the series opener. Despite a steady start from Vishmi Gunaratne (39), the middle order failed to accelerate, finishing on a below-par 121/6. The biggest concern for Sri Lanka remains the form of their talismanic captain, Chamari Athapaththu. Her early dismissal in the first game left the team rudderless. For Sri Lanka to compete, Athapaththu must provide the explosive start she is known for, allowing the likes of Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari to play more freely in the middle overs. The Vizag surface remains a batter's paradise, though the evening fixtures bring the dew factor into play. In the 1st T20I, the ball skidded onto the bat much better in the second innings, making chasing a massive advantage and it will be interesting to see if the Lankans can come together as a batting unit or not.