Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in domestic cricket amid much fanfare in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting Wednesday. It will be a big occasion for both stalwarts as they prepare for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Besides Rohit and Virat, other big names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill are expected to take part in the first few rounds of the competition. Both Rohit and Virat will return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long time. Virat has featured in 13 matches for Delhi in the competition, with his last appearance coming way back in 2010. On the other hand, Rohit has played 18 matches for Mumbai, scoring 823 runs with one century and five half-centuries. Regarding the upcoming matches, Delhi will face Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, while Mumbai will take on Sikkim in Jaipur.

While there is massive buzz around the matches featuring both stalwarts, it looks like fans will not be able to see them in action on television or online streaming platforms. All 38 teams will be in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, with all matches starting at 9 AM. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will only be broadcasting a handful of matches, as broadcasting facilities are only being set up at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Consequently, since Rohit will play for Mumbai in Jaipur and Kohli will feature for Delhi in Bengaluru, there will be no broadcast or streaming from those locations.

It is worth noting that the broadcast schedule could still change. During the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways earlier this year, a broadcast was not originally scheduled. However, the BCCI confirmed at the last minute that fans would be able to see Kohli on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to see Rohit in action from the stands, as spectators will be allowed at Mumbai's match. However, that is unlikely to be the case in Bengaluru, as the match has been shifted out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.