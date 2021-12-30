New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor confirmed that he will retire from Test cricket after the Bangladesh series while ODIs vs Australia and the Netherlands in February and March will be his last in the shorter format. Taylor is considered by many as one of the all-time greats that New Zealand have produced. He currently holds the record for most runs scored by a New Zealander (18,074) and most appearances (445). So far, he has represented his nation in 110 Tests, 233 ODIs and 102 T20Is.

Taylor wrote on Twitter:

"Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi's against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It's been an honour to represent my country #234."

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi's against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It's been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

The cricketing world reacted as Taylor took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan called Taylor a "legend" as he congratulated the latter on his career.

"What a legend congratulations mate."

What a legend congratulations mate — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2021

Taylor's Australian counter-part David Warner also took to Twitter to wish the New Zealand batter all the luck in his future endeavours.

"Well done @RossLTaylor absolutely amazing career and look forward to catching up with you in Australia."

Well done @RossLTaylor absolutely amazing career and look forward to catching up with you in Australia. https://t.co/1iDmM2CEje — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 30, 2021

Former England women's cricketer Isa Guha also congratulated Taylor.

Promoted

"What a career! Congrats."

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliot also congratulated Taylor for a "fine" cricketing career he had had with the Blackcaps.

"True legend of @BLACKCAPS .What a fine career. Very special for the Nz fans to watch you finish your career this summer."

True legend of @BLACKCAPS .What a fine career. Very special for the Nz fans to watch you finish your career this summer. pic.twitter.com/XgXHAddx3D — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) December 30, 2021

Taylor is the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats.