Hardik Pandya's likely big move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is creating massive noise. Sources have told NDTV had Indian cricket team's T20I captain Hardik Pandya will leave Gujarat Titans and is likely to join Mumbai Indians. The move will be be one of the biggest transfers in the history of IPL. Hardik Pandya became a household name in Indian cricket after his exploits with the Mumbai Indians. He left the franchise and went to Gujarat Titans and even led them to an IPL title and back-to-back finals.

South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers has given his take on the move.

"I am not sure what happened there but it looks like he is heading back to Mumbai. I think it's going to cost them a bit. I mean Rohit is the captain, we know he loves leading from the front. Will he step down and let Hardik lead, because he has got the big weight of Team India and captaining there," AB de Villiers, who is a very close friend of Virat Kohli, said on his YouTube channel.

"I have got a funny feeling Rohit is going to let him (Hardik) captain and take over the reins. Rohit carries a lot of pressure by captaining Team India as well. Maybe that is going to be the move."

AB de Villiers further added that Hardik Pandya might want a new challenge after having won the IPL as captain with the Gujarat Titans.

"It's a big news for Mumbai Indians. He (Hardik) was a big player for Mumbai for many years. He loved playing at the Wankhede Stadium. He won the trophy with GT and then also went to the final (next season). He probably feels his time there is done."