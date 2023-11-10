The Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma captiancy change saga remains one of the most controversial topics in Indian cricketing history. It still isn't known what exactly transpired behind the scenes before Virat Kohli's exit as captain from all three formats of the game. Rohit Sharma took over the baton from Kohli and has since done wonders in the role. However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has revealed that Rohit wasn't keen on taking up the role.

Ganguly, in a chat with Kolkata TV, revealed that he had even given an ultimatum to Rohit, saying either he accepts captaincy himself or Ganguly would announce his name anyway.

“Rohit Sharma wasn't keen on captaincy. It had gone to a stage where 'aapko ha bolna hai nahi toh main kar dunga'. It had gone to that stage. Because he is an outstanding captain. After Virat Kohli left, he was the best man to lead India,” Dada revealed.

When asked why Rohit wasn't keen on taking up India captaincy, the legendary cricketer said that although he isn't aware of the exact reason, it could be down to workload.

“Don't know exactly. A lot of cricket. Men's cricket, T20 cricket, lot of Cricket lot of pressure. IPL captaincy so he had a lot on his plate but nothing can be better than India captain. I am happy that he has taken it. And he is doing well,” Ganguly said.

In the World Cup 2023, Rohit has led the Indian team phenomenally. Team India is the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won all 8 league-stage matches so far. With the final group game scheduled against the Netherlands, India are not expected to be troubled much. However, it's the semi-final and potentially the final, where Rohit's leadership and India's form will really be put to test. In all likeliness, India will face New Zealand in the last 4.