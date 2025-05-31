Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in a tight Eliminator match in IPL 2025. The chase went down to the wire, with GT staying alive right up to the final over. However, amidst a tense match, there appeared to be a small squabble between MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah and GT batter Rahul Tewatia. The incident occurred during the 18th over, when Tewatia appeared to say something after missing out on a delivery. Tewatia's words caught the attention of Bumrah, and the duo had a small run-in.

Tewatia had smashed Bumrah for a six earlier in the over, but the pacer made a superb comeback right after, forcing a dot ball and a single.

Tewatia's words caused Bumrah to look back and give the batter a glare.

"Don't say this to me," Bumrah told Tewatia, upon hearing the batters' words.

However, Tewatia clarified that he had said it to himself, and had not aimed his words at Bumrah.

"I wasn't saying it to you, I was saying it to myself," Tewatia responded to Bumrah.

Following Tewatia's response, Bumrah appeared to smile and show a hand to the batter, bringing an end to the matter.

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as fine death bowling effort from Mumbai Indians (MI) helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition with a 20-run win at Mullanpur on Friday. With this win, MI will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on June 1 for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

During the run-chase, GT was off to the worst imaginable start as skipper Shubman Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Trent Boult for just one. GT was 3/1 in 0.4 overs.

However, later, Sai and Kusal Mendis started to stitch a partnership, taking down Boult with three sixes in the third over and adding some pressure on MI.

In the final three overs, GT was left needing 45 runs. Bumrah bowled the next over, and Tewatia tried making a game out of it, dancing sideways and smashing him for a six. GT was left with 36 in the final two overs, with nine runs coming from the over.

Boult started the next over with the wicket of Rutherford for 24 in 15 balls, with four boundaries. GT was 193/5 in 18.1 overs. Boult continued delivering fine yorkers, but Shahrukh Khan hit a six on the final ball, leaving GT with 24 to get in the final over.

