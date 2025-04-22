India ODI and Test skipper and Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma recently overcame a lean patch and returned to form in the ongoing IPL. After registering some back-to-back poor scores, Rohit finally hammered an unbeaten 76* off 45 balls and helped MI secure a nine-wicket against the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium. As the entire nation was awestruck by Rohit's match-winning knock, his Instagram post for Team India's recently-sacked assistant coach Abhishek Nayar grabbed everyone's attention.

Nayar, who was associated with the Indian cricket team as an assistant coach since the last eight months, was sacked by the BCCI last week. Team India's poor performance at the Border Gavaskar Trophy is being seen as a reason behind Nayar's sacking.

After the win against CSK, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a picture on his story, along with a caption which read, "Thank you, Abhishek Nayar!"

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Rohit was not taken into the confidence by the BCCI before Nayar's sacking, though he was consulted while appointing Nayar. The report went on to claim that Rohit's post clearly shows that all members of the Indian team management are not on same page when it came to the sacking of Nayar.

"Abhishek's entry into the Indian team's support staff was done with Rohit's consent, but Rohit was not consulted before removing him," the report states.

The report also stated that after India's 1-3 debacle at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a review meeting was held. However, the action against the coaching staff was not taken at that time as the Champions Trophy was around the corner. As the Indian team is currently not playing any international cricket due to the IPL, the BCCI took the action last week.

During the meeting, a member of the team management had raised the complaint about the dressing room chats being leaked to the media.

Along with Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip and trainer Soham Desai were also shown the door but the latter two were removed as their tenure came to an end. The Jagran's report further stated that a member of the Indian team management raised questions on Nayar's credibility.

"A member of the team management asked, 'If Nayar was so reliable then why the management added Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach for the England series in January? Even Rohit had agreed on bringing Kotak on board,'" the report stated.

Sitanshu Kotak was appointed as India's batting coach during the white-ball series against England in January.

He even questioned Nayar's job as KKR's assistant coach by stating that the Kolkata-based franchise only won titles under Gautam Gambhir.

Notably, Nayar worked with KKR from 2019 to 2024 and has re-joined the defending champions as the assistant coach after his sacking by the BCCI.