The future of India's veteran batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are up in the air, with there being little clarity over the duo continuing to play T20I cricket for India. Though reports have surfaced, suggesting Rohit will lead India in the T20 World Cup next year. But, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to give clarity on the matter, suggesting no decision has been taken yet. As for Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the Indian team in T20Is since the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup, fitness remains the biggest roadblock in his pursuit of full-time captaincy in the shortest format. Hardik got injured in the ODI World Cup and isn't expected to regain full fitness anytime soon.

In front of the BCCI, the two biggest options remain, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, despite the known challenges with the two.

Should Rohit Sharma continue as India's T20I skipper?

On the sidelines of the Women's Premier League answer, Shah said that there will be more clarity on the topic after the Indian Premier League and the Afghanistan series.

"What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June, we have the IPL before that and the series against Afghanistan," Shah was quoted as saying by the Indian Express on the sidelines of the Women's Premier League auction on Saturday.

Is Hardik Pandya a reliable option to replace Rohit Sharma s India's T20I skipper?

Hardik has done really well while leading the Indian team in T20Is but he has proven to be an injury-prone player. Should such a player be leading the team in a tournament as big as the World Cup? The BCCI is likely to have its doubts.

If Hardik does prove his fitness in the Indian Premier League and the Afghanistan series, he becomes a serious contender. It also has to be noted that Rohit hasn't delivered in the IPL for Mumbai Indians for a couple of seasons now.

But, this season is also likely to see Hardik playing under Rohit's captiancy at MI, unlike the last two season where he was leading the Gujarat Titans. The captaincy debate, hence, is likely to continue.

As for Hardik's fitness, Shah also spoke about the timeline of the all-rounder's return eturn. As per Shah, he could return to the Indian team in the Afghanistan series.

"We are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. He is at NCA only, he is working very hard and we will let you know in the due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also," he said.