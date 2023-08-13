India skipper Rohit Sharma visited the Balaji temple in Tirupati with his family ahead of Asia Cup, set to kick off on August 30. A video is going viral on social media in which Rohit could be seen walking towards his car with his wife Ritika Sajdeh following him, carrying daughter Samaira in her arms. Meanwhile, the policemen could be seen clearing the way for the India captain and his family as fans in huge numbers try to get close to Rohit. The fans also took their phones out to capture the moment.

Watch the viral video here:

India's two superstar batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit, haven't played a single T20I for the national team this year. With Hardik Pandya leading the Indian troops in the shortest format, both Kohli and Rohit have been sitting out of the shortest format matches. The situation is the same for some other veterans like Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, etc.

In an interview, Rohit was asked about his and Virat's absence from T20Is, and the India captain gave an answer that left the reporter stumped.

Rohit explained his and other senior players' absence, saying last year too a similar thing happened when the players decided not to play ODIs as there was a T20 World Cup scheduled.

Both Rohit and Virat would be seen next in the Asia Cup which starts at the end of this month. The Asia Cup will give the Indian team a fair idea about the forthcoming World Cup, an event Rohit's men will be keen to win, having last won an ICC trophy 10 years ago.