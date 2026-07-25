BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla completely dismissed rumours over Rohit Sharma's future as he said that there is 'no question' of the star batter stepping away from international cricket. There has been a lot of chatter over Rohit's future in the recent past with some media reports claiming that the ODI series against England could be the last time that he played for the national team. However, he left fans as well as experts stunned in the third ODI encounter as he slammed a brilliant 138 off 110 balls and became the first Indian batter ever to score a century at Lord's. In a recent interaction, Shukla dismissed any rumours and gave a clear reply on what lies ahead for Rohit when it comes to the Indian cricket team.

"Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement," Shukla told reporters.

Shukla also backed India's current leadership and said that there is no need for changes at the top right now.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches, so there is no need for any changes at present," he said.

Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed happiness at having received a signed Team India shirt from superstar opener Rohit Sharma following the conclusion of the ODI series against India at home, calling him "one of his all-time favourite players".

Despite struggles in the first two matches of the series, which put a doubt over Rohit's future in the ODIs leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, the 'Hitman' served the world a reminder of his effortless timing, elegance and class with a sensational century during a massive chase of 388 in the final ODI at Lord's, which marked his first-ever international tonne at the iconic venue known as the 'Home of Cricket'.

Taking to Instagram, Buttler posted a picture of a signed jersey received from Rohit, saying, "One opposition player's shirt I've always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this; thank you, @rohitsharma45."

(With agency inputs)

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