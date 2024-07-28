Team India's ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted roaming on the streets of Mumbai in his swanky Range Rover car. Rohit, who has been on a break since the conclusion of India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, returned home ahead of his departure to Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI series. Rohit was spotted with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira in Mumbai as he looked to move on from the vacation mode and get back to cricketing duties.

As the shutterbugs captured Rohit roaming around in the city, it was his car's number that caught everyone's eye. Rohit's car number was the same as his highest score in ODI cricket, 00264. Here's the video:

Rohit announced his retirement from T20I cricket after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final. After the game, Rohit announced his decision to quit T20 internationals.

"I was not in the mood to retire from T20Is. But the situation has arisen, that I thought, this is the perfect situation for me, and nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye.

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye,)" said Rohit.

A few days later, however, Rohit also confirmed that he has no intentions of leaving ODIs and Tests anytime soon.