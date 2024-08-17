India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is enjoying some good time off the cricket field. After the Indian cricket team's 0-2 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. have got a gap of more than a month before coming into action again. India will next take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting September 19. During the ongoing break, several players are spending some quality time and captain Rohit is no expection. He was seen driving his blue-coloured Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Mumbai, a video of which is going viral on social media.

What grabs more attention is the number plate of Rohit's car which was '0264'. Notably, it is the runs scored by Rohit against Sri Lanka in an ODI on November 13, 2014. It still stands at the highest score by any batter in the format.

Watch Rohit's video here:

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma leaped up to second spot in the latest ODI men's batting rankings, trailing only Pakistan captain Babar Azam now.

Despite India losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0, Rohit was the highest run-scorer, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 141.44, including two fifties.

After Babar, Indian batters occupied the next three spots, with Rohit Sharma in second, Shubman Gill in third and Virat Kohli in fourth. The three are separated by just 19 rating points.

Pakistan's Babar Azam holds a healthy lead at the head of the list for ODI batters, he has some fresh challenges in the form of India skipper Rohit and Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka.

Rohit overtook teammate Shubman Gill and rose one place to second behind Babar on the back of his series-best 157 runs against Sri Lanka, while Nissanka also gained a spot to move to eighth following his 101 runs from the same series.