Rohit Sharma may be one of India's greatest ODI batters but he seems to have a rather unusual weakness - forgetfulness. Speaking on a podcast, Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has narrated hilarious details of how the India Test and ODI captain often forgets precious things of his, and proceeds to curse himself right after. Imam revealed that Rohit is particularly lackadaisical when it comes to keeping his phone under watch, and narrated an anecdote of how Rohit had lost his brand new iPhone and airpods during a captains' meet at the 2023 World Cup.

"Rohit Sharma's personality is on a different level. He completely forgets where his stuff is. Where his gloves are or where his bat is," Imam says on the Ultra Edge podcast.

Imam proceeded to narrate an anecdote, which he says was told to him by former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan cricketer Imam ul Haq talking about Rohit Sharma.



He said Rohit is a different level of personality, During the WC 2023 captains photoshoot Rohit forgot his iPhone on the plane and Babar Azam returned to him. pic.twitter.com/B42RYpLq4m — TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) December 19, 2024

"Babar once told me an incident, when there was a captains' meeting during the 2023 World Cup and they all went on an airplane. Babar said that Rohit forgot his iPhone in the plane, then his airpods as well, and kept cursing himself every two minutes about how forgetful he is," narrates Imam.

"Even Babar had to remind him twice to take his phone. Then his manager called to say that he had left his airpods. He forgets things a lot," Imam added.

Rohit Sharma: India vs Australia

Rohit Sharma's form with the bat has dwindled drastically in recent months, particularly in Test cricket. After scoring 400 runs in nine innings against England at the start of the year, he has managed only 207 runs in 13 innings since.

After coming back into the Indian side in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit has made only 19 runs in three innings.

Advertisement

With the series result and a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final on the line, Rohit will be hoping to pick up his form in the final two Test matches.