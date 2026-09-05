Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar recently shared his pick for the greatest T20 batter of all time. Under Patidar's captaincy, RCB finally ended their title drought by winning the IPL in 2025, defeating Punjab Kings in the final. The franchise continued its impressive run in 2026, successfully defending the title. Over the years, RCB have established themselves as one of the IPL's most popular and competitive teams, thanks to the presence of cricketing icons such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and others. Although de Villiers and Gayle have retired from professional cricket, both played a crucial role in shaping RCB's legacy.

Recently, during an appearance on the Sports Launchpad YouTube channel, Patidar was asked to choose the greatest T20 batter of all time. He initially picked India veteran Rohit Sharma ahead of the likes of Jos Buttler, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson, and David Warner.

As the segment progressed, Patidar selected AB de Villiers over Rohit. He then backed the Proteas great ahead of several legendary names, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matthew Hayden, and even former India captain MS Dhoni. In the final matchup, de Villiers came up against Chris Gayle, forcing Patidar to make a difficult choice between two RCB legends. Ultimately, he picked Gayle as the greatest T20 batter of all time.

Gayle enjoyed a remarkable IPL career, scoring 4,965 runs in 142 matches, including 31 half-centuries and six centuries. For RCB alone, he amassed 3,163 runs in 85 matches, registering 19 fifties and five hundreds.

His bond with Kohli

Patidar also spoke about his relationship with Virat Kohli and described it as a privilege to take over the RCB captaincy from one of the franchise's greatest players.

"If your idol backs you, then you don't need anything more. You don't need anyone else's support. I used to notice everything about him when he batted. I mean, from what he did on the ground to what his routine was like off the field, I noticed everything. Later, I came to know that he had backed me a lot, including when it came to the captaincy. It is not easy to give someone the captaincy of an RCB team, considering the number of fans and the expectations. He must have seen something in me, I don't know what, but I have received a lot of support from him in the team," said Patidar.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals