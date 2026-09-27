South Africa head into the second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton with major momentum after claiming a decisive 67-run victory over Australia in the series opener in Durban. The Proteas set the benchmark in the first match behind Matthew Breetzke's sublime maiden ODI century (112) and a blistering 75 from Marco Jansen, posting 297/8 before Keshav Maharaj's masterclass spell of 4/20 bundled Australia out for 230. For Australia, the second match represents a crucial opportunity to level the three-match series, but their top-order must step up after failing to capitalize on starts in the opener. Captain Mitchell Marsh showed glimpses of form with a quickfire 60, but the team requires sustained contributions from key batters like Travis Head and Matt Renshaw to counter South Africa's disciplined bowling unit.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played at the e: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI will not be aired on TV in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)



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