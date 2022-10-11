Roger Binny, former Indian cricket team star and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, is likely to be the next BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly, sources told NDTV. Binny is currently serving as an office bearer in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). He has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. The name of Ganguly, a former India captain who became the BCCI president in October, 2019, is likely being discussed as the next International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, the sources added.

The BCCI elections will be held in Mumbai on October 18 while the nominations for the same can be filled on October 11 and 12. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

Also, according to sources, Jay Shah is likely to remain the BCCI secretary and might represent India in ICC. The sources further added that Rajeev Shukla is the front-runner to be the next BCCI vice-president. Assam Cricket Association secretary Debojit Saikia along with Delhi and District Cricket Association head Rohan Jaitley are likely to be in the running for joint secretary's post. Ashish Selar and current BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal are likely to contest for the treasurer's post. Dhumal's name is also being discussed as the next IPL chairman, according to sources.

Earlier news agency ANI reported that Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon. All these led to speculation of former seamer being the frontrunner for the post of BCCI President.